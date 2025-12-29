Porro put together a solid performance on both ends of the pitch in Sunday's win. He recorded five crosses and created one chance on the attack, continuing to contribute on the attack from right back. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet -- his sixth of the season -- as he won three duels and made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action. Although he has just one goal contribution in the Premier League so far this season, his improvement on the defensive end in addition to his high volume of crosses continues to give him good value for fantasy purposes.