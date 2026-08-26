Pedro Porro News: Logs 25 minutes in cup match

Porro took one shot (zero on goal) and delivered one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's EFL Cup victory over Charlton.

Porro bounced back to action as expected, having missed the previous league contest due to a minor issue. While he only replaced Destiny Udogie for the final stretch of the midweek match, the 2026 World Cup champion will be closer to regular spot in the lineup in subsequent fixtures, offering plenty of attacking upside from a right-back position. If he avoids further injuries, Porro will be reliable for meaningful playing time, as well as set-piece taking duties and a variety of defensive stats against most opposition.