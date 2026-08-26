Pedro Porro News: Logs 25 minutes in cup match
Porro took one shot (zero on goal) and delivered one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's EFL Cup victory over Charlton.
Porro bounced back to action as expected, having missed the previous league contest due to a minor issue. While he only replaced Destiny Udogie for the final stretch of the midweek match, the 2026 World Cup champion will be closer to regular spot in the lineup in subsequent fixtures, offering plenty of attacking upside from a right-back position. If he avoids further injuries, Porro will be reliable for meaningful playing time, as well as set-piece taking duties and a variety of defensive stats against most opposition.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Porro See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
Premier League DFS Picks for Saturday, August 22: DraftKings & Underdog5 days ago
-
Game Previews
Brentford vs Tottenham Preview, Predicted Lineups & Team News6 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season21 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Premier League Set-Piece Takers 2026/27: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks for Every Team22 days ago
-
Underdog Fantasy
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Porro See More