Pedro Porro News: Productive Sunday

Porro had three shots (three on goal), 11 crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Sunderland. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.

Porro was Spurs' best attacking threat Sunday, highlighted by his season-high three shots on target. He also created three chances and recorded 11 crosses for the second match in a row. While Porro has had an up and down season, he will likely need to be at his best down the stretch if Spurs are to avoid relegation.