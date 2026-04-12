Pedro Porro headshot

Pedro Porro News: Productive Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Porro had three shots (three on goal), 11 crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Sunderland. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.

Porro was Spurs' best attacking threat Sunday, highlighted by his season-high three shots on target. He also created three chances and recorded 11 crosses for the second match in a row. While Porro has had an up and down season, he will likely need to be at his best down the stretch if Spurs are to avoid relegation.

Pedro Porro
Tottenham Hotspur
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