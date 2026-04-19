Pedro Porro headshot

Pedro Porro News: Scores opener Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Porro scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Brighton.

Porro scored his first goal of the Premier League season Saturday, a header in the 39th minute assisted by Xavi Simons. It was one of two shots he put on target in the match. He's played well since Roberto De Zerbi took over as manager, recording five shots (all on target), four chances created and 19 crosses (six accurate) across the last two matches.

Pedro Porro
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Porro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Porro See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
23 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW31
SOC
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW31
Author Image
Luke Atzert
30 days ago