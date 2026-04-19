Pedro Porro News: Scores opener Saturday

Porro scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Brighton.

Porro scored his first goal of the Premier League season Saturday, a header in the 39th minute assisted by Xavi Simons. It was one of two shots he put on target in the match. He's played well since Roberto De Zerbi took over as manager, recording five shots (all on target), four chances created and 19 crosses (six accurate) across the last two matches.