Pedro Porro News: Seven crosses Sunday

Porro registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-1 win over Southampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Porro recorded seven crosses in Sunday's win, his ninth match this season with seven or more. He also created three chances for the seventh time this season. Porro put in good work on the defensive end too as he won two tackles, intercepted one pass, made four clearances, blocked one shot and won eight duels in his full 90 minutes of action.