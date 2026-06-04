Pedro Porro News: Should start at right-back

Porro has been named in Spain's World Cup squad and holds a slight edge in the competition with Marcos Llorente for the starting right-back role under coach Luis de la Fuente.

Porro ended the season having been one of Tottenham's most reliable and active players, making 34 Premier League appearances for one goal and two assists across 2,798 minutes in what has been another strong individual campaign for the Spaniard, although the Spurs struggled to remain in the Premier League until the last game. The offensive full-back brings energy, directness and an attacking threat from right-back that gives Spain an additional outlet going forward, and his ability to contribute both defensively and offensively makes him a natural fit in manager De la Fuente's system. Porro heads into the World Cup knowing his place in the starting lineup is not yet fully guaranteed but with the form and quality to hold off Marcos Llorente's challenge when the tournament gets underway.