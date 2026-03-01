Pedro Porro News: Starting Sunday
Porro (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Fulham.
Porro has made his return to the team shete and is wasting no time seeing the playing field, with the defender earning a starting role immediately. With 21 starts in 23 appearances ahead of the injury, the defender should remain in his starting role moving forward, especially with the club struggling with injuries.
