Pedro Soma Injury: Forced off in defeat

Soma (undisclosed) was forced off in the 71st minute of Sunday's 4-2 loss against Vancouver with an apparent injury.

Soma was forced off in the second half of Sunday's defeat against the Whitecaps and no details have been provided on the nature of the issue yet, but Soma has approximately two months to recover before San Diego's next fixture against Colorado on July 22 following the World Cup break, giving him a realistic window to return to full fitness before MLS action resumes. The club will assess the extent of the injury over the coming days before providing any further clarity on his timeline.