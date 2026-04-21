Pedro Soma Injury: Questionable with injury

Soma is listed as questionable for Wednesday's match against Houston due to a lower-body injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Soma is a new name on San Diego's report this matchday in the questionable column, adding to the list of lower-body issues at the club. He's a depth option without significant implications at this stage. However, San Diego's continued injury volume is unprecedented this early in the season, and they will want to keep as much depth around as possible.