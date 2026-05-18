Pedro Soma News: Provides assist off bench

Soma assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Soma came on at halftime in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Cincinnati and immediately played a role in his side's comeback, delivering the precise pass that sent Amahl Pellegrino through on goal to level the match at 2-2 with a composed one-on-one finish. The Portuguese midfielder operates as a progressive ball-carrier in central areas who links midfield and attack, and he has increasingly impressed as an energetic option off the bench. Soma has now recorded one goal and two assists across eight MLS appearances this season.