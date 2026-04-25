Pedro Soma News: Substitute option versus Portland

Soma (lower body) is back on the bench for the weekend's clash against Portland Timbers.

Soma recorded a total of 45 minutes across the previous five game weeks as he continued to struggle in terms of both form and fitness. Still, his presence in the match squad strengthens the midfield depth of a team that has relied heavily on Onni Valakari, Anibal Godoy and Jeppe Tverskov in central spots.