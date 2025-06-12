Pedro Vite News: Back after representing Ecuador

Vite (not injury related) returned to training Thursday and will be an option to face Columbus on Saturday, Har Journalist of DailyHive Vancouver reports.

Vite saw action in both contests with Ecuador during the international break, and the young midfielder is expected to return to his regular starting role with the Whitecaps at the domestic level. Vite has started in 11 of his 14 appearances with the Whitecaps this season.