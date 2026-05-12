Pedro Vite News: Logs assist in draw

Vite made an assist, created two chances and sent in two crosses (one accurate) during Sunday's 3-3 draw against America.

Vite took the corner that was headed home by Nathan in the 13th minute but then didn't generate much more numbers in either end. The assist was the first of the season for the midfielder, who also scored three goals over 34 appearances and showed great two-way upside since the start of Clausura tournament.