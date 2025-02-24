Pedro Vite News: Nets against Timbers

Vite scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Portland Timbers.

Vite opened 2025 with a goal during a rout Sunday, making the most of the space he had and finding the back of the net. Vite has never really piled on the end product, but he is still a more attacking option in the Vancouver midfield. If he can build a consistent role he could have some upside behind an intriguing attacking unit.