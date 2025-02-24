Fantasy Soccer
Pedro Vite headshot

Pedro Vite News: Nets against Timbers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Vite scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Portland Timbers.

Vite opened 2025 with a goal during a rout Sunday, making the most of the space he had and finding the back of the net. Vite has never really piled on the end product, but he is still a more attacking option in the Vancouver midfield. If he can build a consistent role he could have some upside behind an intriguing attacking unit.

Pedro Vite
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
