Pedro Vite headshot

Pedro Vite News: Productive in win over Pachuca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Vite had five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Pachuca.

Vite put in a diverse effort in the final regular-season matchup, with his 79 passes, five crosses, four tackles and seven duels won standing out as the highest tallies on the squad. The versatile man has worked as a central midfielder lately, taking part in both attacking and defensive actions. Additionally, he's now one of the squad's most consistent set-piece takers alongside Jordan Carrillo, but that fact hasn't led to direct goal involvement as he remains without a goal or assist in his last 12 Liga MX games.

Pedro Vite
Pumas UNAM
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