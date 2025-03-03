Pedro Vite News: Provides assist
Vite assisted once to go with four crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles Galaxy.
Vite provided one assist during Sunday's win, and could have come away with a few more, as he created plenty of chances. It was an excellent showing from the midfielder, who is looking back to his creative best. Vite will hope to keep this going as Vancouver build on a hot start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now