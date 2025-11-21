Vite subbed on at the beginning of the second half and made the score sheet from close range on a 65th-minute set play, though it wasn't enough for his team to avoid being knocked out of Apertura 2025 playoffs. He finished with two goals and averages of 1.1 shots (0.3 on goal), 2.4 crosses (0.8 accurate) and 1.3 chances created per game throughout 15 Liga MX appearances following a summer transfer from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps. However, he dropped to a backup role in the final stretch of the competition.