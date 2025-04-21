Pedro Vite News: Stable in draw

Vite registered three shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.

Vite had a quiet day throughout Saturday's clash, failing to really find too much space in the midfield. The attacker was solid for the most part, but couldn't really break the deadlock. Vite and Vancouver are flying early in the season and will hope to get back to their goalscoring ways in the coming weeks.