Pefok came off after just 20 minutes during Thursday's Coupe de France clash with Bourgoin Jallieu.

Pefok made his debut Thursday, coming off the bench in the second half, but the had to be subbed just 20 minutes later. It's a tough turn for the forward, who will hope to avoid any sort of major issue with his new club. His chance to make his league debut will be a Sunday trip to Lyon.