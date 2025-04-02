Pefok Injury: Makes squad against Cannes

Pefok (hamstring) features in the squad that will face Cannes on Wednesday in the semi-finals of the French Cup, the club announced.

Pefok is nearing a return to competition and could play his first minutes this season for his former club on Wednesday against Cannes as he is back in the match squad for that game. This is very good news for the team, as they have struggled to score goals recently, although they did find the back of the net several times against OM in their last contest. The forward will likely build fitness gradually before legitimately fighting for a starting role in Reims' frontline.