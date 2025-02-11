Pefok Injury: Out five to six weeks minimum

Pefok has suffered a hamstring injury and is set to miss at least the next five to six weeks, according to his club.

Pefok has met an unfortunate fate in his debut with Reims, as he will be sidelined for over the next month due to a hamstring injury. This is super unlucky for the forward, suffering the injury in Coupe de France play and still not seeing a single league minute with his new club. He will now hope for a clean rehabilitation and to return at the peak of his timeline, although that will depend on his evolution.