Pefok News: Rejoins Reims

Pefok has completed a transfer to Reims from Union Berlin, according to his new club.

Pefok is returning to Reims after starting his career with the club, last with the team in the 2018/2019 season. He has since then served with Rennes, Young Boys Union Berlin and Monchengladbach, starting in 10 of his 18 appearances this season while notching one assist in the process. His role with Reims will likely stay similar, seeing most of his time in a rotational role.