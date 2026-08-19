Peglow Injury: Ruled out with thigh injury

Peglow is out for Wednesday's match against New England Revolution due to a thigh injury, according to the MLS Player Status Report.

Peglow has been an undisputed starter for his side, contributing one goal and three assists across 18 MLS appearances this season, making his absence a notable loss for the attack. His unavailability leaves a clear gap in the left midfield role heading into the match. Peglow is expected to be reassessed in the coming days as the club monitors his recovery from the injury. Jackson Hopkins is expected to start in his place at left midfield during his absence.