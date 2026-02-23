Peglow News: Assists only goal in season opener

Peglow assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Peglow assisted Tai Baribo for the only goal of the game as DC United defeated Philadelphia in the season opener at home. He created two chances in the game, having created 24 in 24 games last year. He completed 90 minutes in this game, having only completed this six times last season.