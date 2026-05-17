Peglow News: Scores equalizer late

Peglow scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus St. Louis City SC.

Peglow delivered a clutch equalizer in the 90th minute, getting on the end of Jared Stroud's looping corner, cushioning it with his first touch before ripping a right-footed strike from outside the arc that snuck just inside the left post past Roman Burki for his first MLS goal since July of last year. The strike came just two minutes before Conrad Wallem picked up his second yellow, leaving St. Louis down to 10 men and allowing D.C. United to walk away with a dramatic point. Peglow has now started all 14 of D.C.'s MLS matches this season, chipping in one goal and three assists.