Peglow News: Two assists Wednesday

Peglow had two assists from two chances created while taking three off target shots, crossing twice inaccurately and making five tackles (winning three) during Wednesday's 4-4 draw with NY Red Bulls.

Peglow set up Tai Baribo in the 59th minute and Jackson Hopkins in the 54th while leading United in tackles. The assists were the first goal involvement since the opening match of the season for Peglow as he's combined for six shots, eight chances created and 16 tackles over his last three appearances.