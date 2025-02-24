Pep Biel News: Assists from corner

Pep Biel assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Pep Biel swung in one corner Saturday and assisted Charlotte's opening goal with the service in their 2-2 draw versus Seattle. The midfielder also delivered one accurate cross and made two interceptions during his 65 minutes of play. Pep Biel made 11 appearances (10 starts) for Charlotte in 2024, scoring twice and assisting three goals, after moving to MLS from Greek-side Olympiacos.