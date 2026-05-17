Pep Biel News: Converts penalty on Saturday

Biel scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Toronto FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Biel converted a penalty in the 84th minute, which was earned by Morrison Agyemang. Biel created three chances and also made an interception and a clearance. He has now scored three times in the last five games and has already contributed to 11 goals this campaign in 14 starts.