Pep Biel News: Converts penalty on Saturday
Biel scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Toronto FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.
Biel converted a penalty in the 84th minute, which was earned by Morrison Agyemang. Biel created three chances and also made an interception and a clearance. He has now scored three times in the last five games and has already contributed to 11 goals this campaign in 14 starts.
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