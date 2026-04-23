Pep Biel News: Free-kick for assist
Biel assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 4-1 loss against Orlando City SC.
Charlotte's latest game indicates why the team continues to use Biel as its primary free-kick taker. With one attempt Wednesday, he assisted goalscorer Morrison Agyemang. Overall, Biel has earned his keep, backed up by four assists across Charlotte's last five games.
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