Pep Biel News: Free-kick for assist

Biel assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 4-1 loss against Orlando City SC.

Charlotte's latest game indicates why the team continues to use Biel as its primary free-kick taker. With one attempt Wednesday, he assisted goalscorer Morrison Agyemang. Overall, Biel has earned his keep, backed up by four assists across Charlotte's last five games.