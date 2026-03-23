Pep Biel headshot

Pep Biel News: Goal and assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Pep Biel scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 6-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

Biel was involved in two of Charlotte's first three goals, scoring once and setting up the opener to cap off an influential display. The midfielder registered his first league assist of the season after creating nine chances across the opening five games, while his goal brought his tally to four from 13 shots this campaign.

Pep Biel
Charlotte FC
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