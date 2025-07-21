Pep Biel News: Goal, assist Saturday

Pep Biel scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Biel took to the field with a great performance Saturday, leading his club to a win by snagging two goal contributions. He would first assist on Wilfried Zaha's goal in the 59th minute before adding a goal of his own in the 77th minute to capture the win for his team. He has now earned a goal contribution in his past five outings, with nine during that span, bringing the attacker to 21 goal contributions this campaign.