Pep Biel News: Goal, assist Saturday
Pep Biel scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.
Biel took to the field with a great performance Saturday, leading his club to a win by snagging two goal contributions. He would first assist on Wilfried Zaha's goal in the 59th minute before adding a goal of his own in the 77th minute to capture the win for his team. He has now earned a goal contribution in his past five outings, with nine during that span, bringing the attacker to 21 goal contributions this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now