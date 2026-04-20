Pep Biel News: Lands on scoresheet

Pep Biel assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory against New York City FC.

Biel recorded an assist for his third in four matches. He continues to be effetive in the middle, totaling four goals along with his three assists through eight games. This also ties along with his seven shots on target, 11 chances created and nine tackles made.