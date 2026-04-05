Pep Biel headshot

Pep Biel News: Logs another assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Biel assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win against Philadelphia Union.

Biel connected with Wilfried Zaha for Charlotte's second goal, which ensured that the team left Saturday with three points. The former's 2026 G/A remains at 1.0, and his positive momentum has been enhanced with assists in back-to-back appearances.

Pep Biel
Charlotte FC
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