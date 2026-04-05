Pep Biel News: Logs another assist

Biel assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win against Philadelphia Union.

Biel connected with Wilfried Zaha for Charlotte's second goal, which ensured that the team left Saturday with three points. The former's 2026 G/A remains at 1.0, and his positive momentum has been enhanced with assists in back-to-back appearances.