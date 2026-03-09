Pep Biel News: Nets brace on Saturday

Biel scored two goals to go with eight shots (four on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Austin FC.

Biel netted in the 68th minute assisted by Liel Abada and then netted again in the 93rd minute assisted by Luca de la Torre. Biel created four chances and also hit the woodwork in the 98th minute. He has now netted thrice in three games.