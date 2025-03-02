Pep Biel News: Nets opening goal

Biel scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Atlanta United.

Biel made it two straight games with a goal contribution Saturday, as he would net the opening goal in the 49th minute. This comes after also bagging an assist in their last contest. He is one of the players to have already caught fire early in the season, with two goal contributions in 135 minutes of play.