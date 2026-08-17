Pep Biel News: Scores again Saturday

Biel scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 win against Columbus Crew.

Biel notched his 10th goal of the season Saturday, a strike in the 73rd minute assisted by Rodolfo Aloko. It also marked his third straight match with a goal as he put two shots on target for just the second time this season. He was subbed off in the 87th minute for Tyger Smalls.