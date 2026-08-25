Pep Biel News: Scores, assists in win

Biel scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created three chances, sent in two crosses (one accurate) and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-1 win over D.C. United.

Biel has been simply unstoppable and was once again decisive for his time to win the three points in play. After assisting his team's second goal with a corner-kick cross midway through the second frame, he sealed the 3-1 victory in the 77th minute, with a very well-placed finish from just outside the box. That's now four goals and two assists over the last six games for the playmaker, who already set a new career high for goals in a season and can still make a push for another double-digit assist output.