Pep Biel News: Scores in 2-2 draw

Pep Biel scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Pep Biel scored the second goal for Charlotte as they came back to draw 2-2. His side were 2-0 behind going into halftime, but Biel's goal brought it back to 2-2. This was his 10th goal involvement in his 12 games this season. This was his sixth goal and he has also provided four assists. This is the second time this season that he has taken four or more shots in a game.