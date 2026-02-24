Pep Biel News: Scores late equalizer Saturday

Biel scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus St. Louis City SC.

Biel took advantage of a clever through ball from Wilfried Zaha to even the score late in the second half. The Spaniard was Charlotte's best player in 2025 after racking up 21 goal contributions (10 goals, 11 assists), and he figures to have that role again in 2026. His partnership with Zaha in the final third will be clutch for Charlotte's chances of having a successful season.