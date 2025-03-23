Pep Biel News: Three goal contributions Saturday

Biel scored one goal and assisted twice from three shots and four chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

Biel had a standout performance on Saturday against San Jose, confirming his strong start to the season. He opened the scoring in the 11th minute before setting up goals for Brandt Bronico and Kerwin Vargas in the 40th and 52nd minutes. The Spanish midfielder now has two goals and four assists in five MLS games, already surpassing last year's tally in six fewer matches. He will look to maintain his form against Colorado on Saturday.