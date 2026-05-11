Pep Chavarria News: Inefficient in service

Pep Chavarria registered six crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Girona.

Chavarria had two accurate crosses in six attempts but was a non-factor elsewhere as Rayo Vallecano tried to push for a goal. He should have more luck against Valencia in what is a favorable matchup, though he needs to be more efficient. Valencia have allowed 50 goals in La Liga play this season.