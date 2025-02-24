Fantasy Soccer
Peque Injury: Ruled out for Mallorca game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Peque suffered a quadriceps injury during training on Saturday and will therefore be ruled out for Monday's clash against Mallorca, the club announced.

Peque suffered an injury during training on Saturday and will miss Monday's match against Mallorca. The timeline for his return remains unclear. However, his absence is unlikely to affect the starting lineup, as he has been a bench option in midfield recently.

