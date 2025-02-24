Peque Injury: Ruled out for Mallorca game
Peque suffered an injury during training on Saturday and will miss Monday's match against Mallorca. The timeline for his return remains unclear. However, his absence is unlikely to affect the starting lineup, as he has been a bench option in midfield recently.
