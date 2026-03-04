Peque Injury: Suffers partial tear in ankle

Peque has suffered a partial tear of the medial collateral ligament in his left ankle and is set to miss some time on the sidelines, according to Zona Mixta.

Peque suffered a partial tear of the medial collateral ligament in his left ankle and could be sidelined for up to two months while recovering from that type of injury. This is a setback for Sevilla since he has been a regular presence in midfield this season, although he had recently shifted into more of a bench role, which should limit the overall impact on the starting XI.