Peque

Peque Injury: Training with the team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Peque (quadriceps) was spotted in team training on Thursday, the club announced.

Peque missed Monday's match against Mallorca after picking up a quadriceps injury last Saturday. The issue does not appear serious as he was spotted in training on Thursday and could return to the squad for Saturday's match against Rayo Vallecano. However, he is expected to remain a bench option for now.

Peque
Sevilla
