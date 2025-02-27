Peque Injury: Training with the team
Peque (quadriceps) was spotted in team training on Thursday, the club announced.
Peque missed Monday's match against Mallorca after picking up a quadriceps injury last Saturday. The issue does not appear serious as he was spotted in training on Thursday and could return to the squad for Saturday's match against Rayo Vallecano. However, he is expected to remain a bench option for now.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now