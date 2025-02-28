Peque Injury: Will feature Saturday

Peque (quadriceps) will be in the squad for Saturday's match against Rayo Vallecano, manager Francisco Garcia Pimienta told media during his pre-match press conference Friday. "Peque was able to participate in training both Thursday and Friday, so he'll be in the squad."

Peque was expected to be out of Saturday's game due to a quad injury, but he recovered quicker than expected and will be an option for Saturday. That said, he's going to be available off the bench, with Dodi Lukebakio, Ruben Vargas and Isaac expected to lead the attacking line.