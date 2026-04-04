Peque News: Available against Oviedo

Peque (ankle) returned to normal training this week and is available for Sunday's clash against Oviedo, according to Zona Mixta.

Peque has been sidelined for three games with an ankle injury but has come through a full week of training during the international break without any setbacks. The versatile attacker previously contributed two goals and one assist across 21 La Liga appearances this season, and his return gives new coach Luis Plaza another option to work with in the final stretch. Whether he slots straight back into the starting lineup or eases back in off the bench will ultimately depend on how Plaza views his role in the new setup.