Peque News: Bags opener

Peque scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Peque scored the opening goal of Sunday's match before Alaves would eventually tie it up, scoring in the 12th minute of the outing. This comes after earning a second straight start, only his 11th and 12th start in 21 appearances this season. He now has two goal contributions, with his other coming as an assist.