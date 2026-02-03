Peque recovered a ball near midfield and passed it to Neal Maupay, setting up the away side's lone goal during first-half stoppage time in Mallorca. With one goal and an assist over the last two league games, Peque has contributed to the score sheet in consecutive appearances for the first time in the current campaign. He has also returned to delivering corner kicks in the absence of Ruben Vargas (hamstring), but he's still behind Gabriel Suazo and Alexis Sanchez among the squad's set-piece takers.