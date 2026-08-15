Peque News: Scores late winning goal

Peque scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

The attacking midfielder stepped up in front of the ball in stoppage time and buried an unstoppable shot past Augusto Batalla to give Sevilla three points in the Liga opener. Peque should continue to play a role in the attacking third for Sevilla even if Ruben Vargas returns to the XI for the upcoming match.