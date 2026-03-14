Pere Milla headshot

Pere Milla Injury: Dealing with illness but available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 5:07am

Milla (illness) wasn't spotted training Saturday but is available for Sunday's clash against Mallorca, according to coach Manolo Gonzalez. "He had fever this morning but will travel."

Milla missed Saturday's team training session due to fever but is an option for Sunday's clash against Mallorca. That said, if he ends up starting the game on the bench, Ramon Terrats is the most likely option to step into the front line in his place.

Pere Milla
Espanyol
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pere Milla See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pere Milla See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
233 days ago