Pere Milla Injury: Dealing with illness but available

Milla (illness) wasn't spotted training Saturday but is available for Sunday's clash against Mallorca, according to coach Manolo Gonzalez. "He had fever this morning but will travel."

Milla missed Saturday's team training session due to fever but is an option for Sunday's clash against Mallorca. That said, if he ends up starting the game on the bench, Ramon Terrats is the most likely option to step into the front line in his place.